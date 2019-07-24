Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Lifted Abbott Labs (ABT) Position; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Rose, Annex Advisory Services Decreased Stake

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $76.3. About 8.82 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – USAA Science & Technology Adds Broadcom, Exits Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention on China’s ZTE; 18/04/2018 – Simply Telecom: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS TO APRIL 5, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera:; 06/03/2018 – US security blow to Qualcomm deal

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 9,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,567 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23M, up from 205,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $88.23. About 2.53M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. $12.42 million worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares were sold by Contreras Jaime.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 15,361 shares to 136,355 shares, valued at $21.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors by 13,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,422 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl (NYSE:UPS).

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 83,982 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $42.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 86,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.