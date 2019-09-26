Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Increased Its Baidu Spon (BIDU) Stake by $325,260 as Market Valuation Declined; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake Maintained by Rockland Trust Co

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 32,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 409,345 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.37 million, up from 376,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 19.68M shares traded or 0.03% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Fed Initially Disclosed Asset Cap Could Be Lifted by Sept. 30, 2018; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SETTLEMENT AMOUNT WAS FULLY ACCRUED AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Said to Cut Dozens of Workers From Markets Unit; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Defends Wells Fargo Stake — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Wren Doesn’t See 3% 10-Year as Line in Sand (Video); 19/04/2018 – KFSM: Source: Wells Fargo Will Be Fined $1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-C43; 26/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks it’s time to buy into the sell-off, even with fears over trade wars and rate hikes; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon (BIDU) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 2,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 27,793 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26M, up from 25,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.32% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $102.8. About 4.07M shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60); 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core (IXUS) by 21,946 shares to 87,238 shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded by 20,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,342 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (SLQD).

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International (BNDX) by 18,541 shares to 29,377 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,736 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

