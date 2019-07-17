Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Increased Crown Castle (CCI) Position; Homrich & Berg Has Decreased By $2.75 Million Its Home Depot (HD) Stake

Homrich & Berg decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 11.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Homrich & Berg sold 14,374 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Homrich & Berg holds 107,941 shares with $20.71 million value, down from 122,315 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $237.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $216.22. About 457,615 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased Crown Castle (CCI) stake by 30.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc acquired 7,317 shares as Crown Castle (CCI)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc holds 31,588 shares with $4.04 million value, up from 24,271 last quarter. Crown Castle now has $55.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 155,237 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.60 million activity. On Wednesday, April 24 MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26 million worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 18,350 shares. $41,283 worth of stock was bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR on Friday, February 8.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 12. Citigroup maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) rating on Friday, March 22. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $136 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, March 11. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited invested in 4,256 shares. 1,902 were reported by Amica Retiree Medical Tru. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 3.00M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 33,460 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.17% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Pitcairn Co holds 2,672 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ci Invs invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Com Il stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Campbell & Adviser Ltd Liability holds 0.23% or 3,701 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise has 1.79 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Zweig has invested 0.26% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Dumont Blake Invest Advsr Ltd has 0.31% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 5,685 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company accumulated 45,000 shares. 77,190 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Pittenger And Anderson Inc owns 350 shares.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased Ishares (IAU) stake by 255,555 shares to 671,774 valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 57,010 shares and now owns 30,041 shares. Ishares (EFG) was reduced too.

Homrich & Berg increased Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 248,128 shares to 4.01M valued at $580.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) stake by 3,899 shares and now owns 8,606 shares. Ishares Tr (KLD) was raised too.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.49 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Wells Fargo maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 26. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15.