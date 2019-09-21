Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Decreased U S Concrete (USCR) Position by $676,690; Stock Rose; Jabodon Pt Company Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Has Lifted by $1.77 Million

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in U S Concrete (USCR) by 60.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 13,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 9,085 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $451,000, down from 22,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in U S Concrete for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $787.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 109,925 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete Swings to 1Q Loss; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 29/03/2018 – US CONCRETE INC – WILL INTEGRATE ALL OF ACQUIRED ASSETS INTO ITS EXISTING PHILADELPHIA OPERATION, ACTION SUPPLY CO., INC; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 161,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 652,510 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71 million, up from 491,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 6.48M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd First Tr Ta (HYLS) by 24,844 shares to 127,690 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 110.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.6 per share. USCR’s profit will be $21.19 million for 9.29 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -730.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1.

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $128.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,142 shares to 2,467 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

