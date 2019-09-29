Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Decreased By $3.28 Million Its Sun Life (SLF) Stake; Prudential Financial Has Lifted Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased Sun Life (SLF) stake by 90.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 80,016 shares as Sun Life (SLF)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc holds 8,618 shares with $356,000 value, down from 88,634 last quarter. Sun Life now has $26.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 356,924 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 27/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial’s 2017 Annual Report and 2018 Management Information Circular now available; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q Net C$693M; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SUN LIFE FINANCIAL’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 group results; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a; 05/03/2018 YMCA of Greater Boston Welcomes Kathy deCastro of Sun Life Financial as New Member of the General Board; 22/03/2018 – China c.bank raises interest rate on SLF loans; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE ANNOUNCES DOIRE’S HIRING IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5,993 MLN VS $7,009 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Preferred Share Rating Of Sun Life Financial Following A Change In Methodology

Prudential Financial Inc increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 6.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prudential Financial Inc acquired 12,525 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Prudential Financial Inc holds 209,761 shares with $38.75 million value, up from 197,236 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $45.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 1.34M shares traded or 23.35% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B

Prudential Financial Inc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 103,770 shares to 988,140 valued at $167.44 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) stake by 136,163 shares and now owns 689,813 shares. Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $17500 lowest target. $221.27’s average target is 1.83% above currents $217.29 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 16 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, July 24. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 16. Raymond James maintained the shares of EW in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 24. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SLF’s profit will be $575.26 million for 11.34 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Sun Life Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.38% EPS growth.