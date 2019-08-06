Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Cut Motorola Solutions (MSI) Position by $645,680 as Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Gruss & Co Has Raised Its Position

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75 million shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 4,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 39,534 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 44,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $168.73. About 1.45M shares traded or 43.85% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 27/03/2018 – U.S; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 19/04/2018 – Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3; 30/05/2018 – MSI’s BoCommLife Deal in Line with Insurers’ Strategy but Contribution Limited in the Short Term; 17/05/2018 – REG-Biocartis Group NV: Two Performance Studies on ldylla(TM) MSI Biomarkers Selected for Publication at ASCO Conference; 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 09/03/2018 – Android Police: Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alesco Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 10,503 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership reported 1.55 million shares. Independent Franchise Prtn Llp has 9.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tortoise Inv invested 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.23% or 6,142 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wallington Asset Limited Liability Co has 4.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 135,422 shares. Moreover, Third Point Ltd Liability Co has 0.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stanley Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 58,295 shares or 3.36% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Company stated it has 2.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S&Co stated it has 110,457 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap has invested 3.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 7,573 are held by Alpinvest Bv. Legal & General Grp Plc reported 44.18M shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Llc has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 52,750 shares to 39,750 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn stated it has 2,622 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Fund Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,716 shares. Mackay Shields accumulated 40,700 shares. 7,589 are owned by Oakbrook Limited Liability Com. State Street holds 7.62 million shares. Enterprise Services Corp has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Jump Trading Limited Liability holds 3,250 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 17,523 shares. Creative Planning invested in 10,018 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap owns 5,184 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Conning invested in 4,431 shares.