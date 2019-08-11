Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Cut Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Position by $1.05 Million as Stock Value Rose; Honeywell International Has Cut Its Eqty Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks (STI) by 33.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 17,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 36,063 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 53,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.09. About 1.00M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 17/05/2018 – Univar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Noninterest Income $796M; 09/04/2018 – TTEC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 16-18; 21/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : SunTrust: Americans Plan to Boost Savings with Tax Refunds; 27/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings Field Trip Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 31,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 35,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 562,320 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 4,850 shares to 33,790 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastgroup Pptys Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.41 million for 30.85 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Techs reported 2,600 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Co holds 11 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Westpac holds 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) or 20,700 shares. Denali Advsr Lc has invested 0.95% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 30,256 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt invested in 45,343 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bb&T stated it has 0.02% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Invest Svcs reported 1,916 shares. Profund Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs holds 0.01% or 11,896 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 5,550 shares in its portfolio. 131,492 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Aristotle Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 290,138 were reported by Lasalle Mgmt Securities Lc.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.39 million for 10.76 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 3.24 million shares. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 31,010 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 6,818 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada reported 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 35,212 are held by Howe & Rusling Incorporated. Private Advisor Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,627 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Field Main Fincl Bank reported 269 shares. 16,484 are held by Veritable Limited Partnership. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0% or 100 shares. 71,819 are held by Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership. Community Bancshares Na holds 700 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.11% stake. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 137,312 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $457.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate (NYSE:ALL) by 4,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Grwt Allocat (AOR).

