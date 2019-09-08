Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Cut Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Holding by $786,615; Atmos Energy (ATO) Holder Chicago Equity Partners Raised Stake by $2.22 Million as Valuation Rose

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 157,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% . The institutional investor held 807,269 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 964,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Diplomat Pharmacy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 682,738 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 75.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy’s Park Will Remain Director; 07/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY 1Q REV. $1.34B, EST. $1.28B; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Raises 2018 Rev Guidance for Anticipated Transition to Account for Rev in PBM Segment on Gross Basis; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Financial Chief Atul Kavthekar to Temporarily Assume Added CEO Responsibilities; 08/03/2018 – DANCE BIOPHARM ELECTS BENJAMIN WOLIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY NAMES BRIAN GRIFFIN AS CEO & CHAIRMAN OF; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 21C

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 21,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 130,675 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.45M, up from 108,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $109.09. About 688,555 shares traded or 5.20% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 75,959 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc holds 138 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Century has invested 0.35% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.07% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Profund Advsr Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 10.38 million are held by Blackrock Incorporated. 25,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Invesco Limited has invested 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Hodges Capital stated it has 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp owns 158,818 shares. Macquarie Group holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 318,700 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 100,182 shares. American Group Incorporated Inc reported 44,983 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 466,003 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 6,834 shares.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 8,515 shares to 4,213 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 11,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,905 shares, and cut its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4,863 shares to 10,767 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical (PHYS) by 37,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds Industrial (VIS).