Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Cut Colgate Palmolive (CL) Holding; Last Week American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Coverage

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased Colgate Palmolive (CL) stake by 8.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 7,669 shares as Colgate Palmolive (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc holds 79,817 shares with $5.72M value, down from 87,486 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive now has $62.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 3.27M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman

Among 3 analysts covering American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Common Stock (NYSE:AEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Common Stock has $3200 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.67’s average target is 20.56% above currents $24.61 stock price. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 13 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 2. The stock of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Raymond James. See American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock increased 2.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $24.61. About 445,567 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 81.22 million shares or 0.69% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Management Communication Ma invested in 41,964 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Company reported 23,493 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited reported 9,487 shares. Peoples Svcs holds 0% or 111 shares. Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Mgmt Inc has invested 0.61% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Numerixs Technology Inc holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares. 14,635 are held by Affinity Limited. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 42,835 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 886,673 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 33,050 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.03% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Eqis Management holds 0.02% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) or 8,458 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt reported 59,200 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp invested in 0.03% or 72,825 shares. 201 were reported by Parkside Fin Fincl Bank And Tru.

More notable recent American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes American Equity (AEL) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Equity -4.6% after ending talks – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries – Business Wire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells fixed index and fixed rate annuity products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. It issues fixed index annuities and fixed rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It has a 10.66 P/E ratio. The firm also offers life insurance products comprising traditional ordinary and term, universal life, and other interest-sensitive life insurance products.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 28,699 shares to 261,553 valued at $19.02 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Pimco Etf Tr Enhan Shrt Ma (MINT) stake by 89,772 shares and now owns 375,112 shares. Etf Managers Tr Prime Mobile was raised too.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: Market Tanks on Impeachment, Trade, Iran worries – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Company has invested 1.62% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Susquehanna Int Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 12,090 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha reported 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Veritas Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 1,000 shares. Moreover, Brookstone has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Jupiter Asset Management Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Royal Savings Bank Of Scotland Grp Inc Public Limited Com invested in 0.22% or 16,732 shares. Allstate Corp accumulated 68,406 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 25,204 are owned by Sandy Spring Retail Bank. West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Lc has invested 0.34% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Taurus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.82% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 186,755 shares. Hikari Pwr owns 142,090 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America accumulated 8,830 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora owns 1,474 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 25.80 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.