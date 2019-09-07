Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Alliant (LNT) by $493,970; Stanley-Laman Group LTD Cut Arista Networks (ANET) Stake by $522,496

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 1,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 20,140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, down from 21,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $235.7. About 552,154 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alliant (LNT) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 10,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 49,992 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 39,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alliant for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 1.51M shares traded or 32.10% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 10/05/2018 – Life Sciences Specialist Matt Corcoran Joins Alliant; 21/05/2018 – LNT FILES TO OFFER UP TO $175M SHRS FROM TIME TO TIME; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant Holdings B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down; 10/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to deliver federal tax savings to customers; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 03/05/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS 50 YEARS OF REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE IN ENGEL AGENCY,; 07/05/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions is now serving The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® to their office coffee service customers; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C; 06/03/2018 Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Excnge Trd (FYC) by 69,759 shares to 118,152 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab (SCHZ) by 74,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,056 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Lcap Va (SCHV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 239,808 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt owns 9,437 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 61,796 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 12,597 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited invested in 0.06% or 218,691 shares. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12.18 million shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors holds 15,128 shares. Group Inc One Trading Lp stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 59,070 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.06% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability owns 2,500 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Davenport & Lc holds 0% or 5,648 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Natixis Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,236 shares. Hl Svcs Llc holds 0.01% or 9,243 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT), A Stock That Climbed 65% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Add AES Corp. (AES) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 1, 2019 : EOG, ED, MSI, SQ, ANET, HIG, MTD, PBA, BMRN, FTNT, GDDY, LNT – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Best Stocks to Ride Out U.S.-China Trade Tensions – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Alliant Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LNT) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $50,009 activity.