Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Boosted Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Position By $579,933; The Chemours Company (CC) Had 4 Bulls

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) stake by 5.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc acquired 12,339 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc holds 219,703 shares with $10.48 million value, up from 207,364 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb now has $79.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 7.11 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE INC SAYS COMPANY ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 22/05/2018 – REG-University of Bristol signs agreement with cBrain; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in UBS 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

Among 5 analysts covering Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Chemours Company has $52 highest and $1800 lowest target. $35.60’s average target is 146.20% above currents $14.46 stock price. Chemours Company had 14 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, April 15. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 5. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Tuesday, August 20 to “Positive”. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) rating on Monday, June 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $45 target. See The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Positive Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Upgrade

09/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

06/08/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 4.16 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure brand name to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, PVC window profiles, laminate papers, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold The Chemours Company shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 14,956 shares or 1852.48% more from 766 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability reported 766 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

The stock increased 7.27% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 2.95M shares traded. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has declined 57.83% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CC News: 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS SEES OPTEON REFRIGERANT SALES RISING 20% IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 2.6% Position in Chemours; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Chemours’ New Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS SEES 2018 ADJ EPS AT HIGH END OF $4.95-$5.60 RANGE; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 26/03/2018 – Chemours Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda at High End of $1.7 Billion to $1.85 Billion Range; 03/04/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – NEW TERM LOANS WILL MATURE ON APRIL 3, 2025 & LOANS UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE ON APRIL 3, 2023; 03/04/2018 – Chemours Credit Pact Includes Term Loans of $900M and EUR350M and $800M Revolving Credit Facility; 26/03/2018 – The Chemours Co Updates 2018 Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Chemours 1Q Adj EPS $1.41

More notable recent The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Chemours Achieves National Certification as a Great Place to Work® for a Second Straight Year – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did The Chemours Company’s (NYSE:CC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Chemours Stock Fell 20.5% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chemours +3.8% on Susquehanna upgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Chemours Company – CC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 12.14% above currents $48.51 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 13 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 3 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Friday, May 3. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $5500 target. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What Has Led Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Stock To Fall More Than 35% Over The Last 3 Years? – Forbes” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 102,000 were reported by Hennessy. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 8,037 shares. 19,522 are held by Wade G W & Inc. Arcadia Mgmt Mi invested in 1,000 shares. Mason Street Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 232,923 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 1.37% or 146,876 shares. Fruth Mgmt holds 0.36% or 18,233 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 5,861 shares. Canal Ins Com has invested 3.57% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 655 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bellecapital International Limited stated it has 0.6% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Argyle Cap Mngmt owns 80,358 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 205,000 shares. Janney Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pittenger & Anderson Inc invested in 69,500 shares.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn (NYSE:SNN) stake by 13,525 shares to 78,768 valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Charter Communications Inc N Cl stake by 1,163 shares and now owns 1,198 shares. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.