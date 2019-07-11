Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Cut Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding; NETLIST (NLST) Shorts Raised By 94.3%

NETLIST INC (OTCMKTS:NLST) had an increase of 94.3% in short interest. NLST’s SI was 30,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 94.3% from 15,800 shares previously. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.0012 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3143. About 151,454 shares traded. Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical NLST News: 16/04/2018 – NETLIST INC – INTENDS TO FILE PETITION BY END OF MONTH REQUESTING COMMISSIONERS REVIEW FINDINGS IN INITIAL DETERMINATION; 17/04/2018 – NETLIST – RIGHTS AGREEMENT WILL EXPIRE 12 MONTHS AFTER DATE OF RENEWAL/ IF EARLIER, UPON FINAL RESOLUTION OF INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS AGAINST SK HYNIX; 17/04/2018 – NETLIST INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS RENEWED STOCKHOLDER RIGHTS AGREEMENT IT ENTERED IN APRIL 2017; 17/04/2018 – Netlist Renews Stockholder Rights Agreement With 15% Trigger; 17/04/2018 – NETLIST INC – STOCKHOLDERS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO TAKE ANY ACTION TO RECEIVE DISTRIBUTION OF THEIR RIGHTS; 16/04/2018 – Netlist Receives Initial Determination in Intl Trade Commission Investigation of SK Hynix; 17/04/2018 – NETLIST INC – SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT AS SET FORTH IN RIGHTS AGREEMENT, EXERCISE PRICE IS $6.56 PER RIGHT; 17/04/2018 – NETLIST INC – TRIGGER SET AT 15%; 16/04/2018 – Netlist Receives Initial Determination In International Trade Commission Investigation Of SK hynix; 17/04/2018 – NETLIST INC – OTHER TERMS OF RENEWED RIGHTS AGREEMENT REMAIN UNCHANGED

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased Pfizer (PFE) stake by 8.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 89,834 shares as Pfizer (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc holds 934,455 shares with $39.69M value, down from 1.02 million last quarter. Pfizer now has $241.19B valuation. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.7. About 13.90 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 24/05/2018 – ACCC – FULL COURT OF THE FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA DISMISSED APPEAL BY ACCC AGAINST EARLIER JUDGMENT IN RELATION TO PFIZER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PCT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE’S BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.41 billion for 13.69 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Thursday, January 31 to “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Argus Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $55 target in Thursday, January 31 report. On Wednesday, January 23 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity. 43,800 shares valued at $1.81M were sold by LANKLER DOUGLAS M on Wednesday, January 30.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased Mastercard Inc Cl (NYSE:MA) stake by 6,502 shares to 120,997 valued at $28.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 3,804 shares and now owns 75,568 shares. First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi Tcw was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Winfield Associates owns 18,072 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Com owns 37,762 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 1.07 million are held by Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 21,325 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability reported 46,570 shares stake. Voloridge Investment Management Lc owns 1.20 million shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Nadler Financial holds 31,259 shares. Whitnell And reported 0.17% stake. 37.05M were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Com Mn. Park National Corporation Oh reported 0.47% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pure Financial has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cap Inv Svcs Of America has invested 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 393,097 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 68,479 shares.

