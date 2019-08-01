Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Boosted Stake in Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) as Market Value Declined; As Conns (CONN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Falcon Point Capital Lowered Stake by $882,948

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Conns Inc. (CONN) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 40,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The institutional investor held 115,360 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, down from 155,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Conns Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $663.98M market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 353,421 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 18/04/2018 – Conn’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Rev $420.4M; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATES; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Adj EPS 56c; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED-RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 8,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 135,960 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, up from 127,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 8.00 million shares traded or 121.42% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 20/03/2018 – ADM: AGRI MARKETS HAVE PROBABLY BOTTOMED OUT; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of ADM Soft Tissue Reinforcement; 01/05/2018 – ADM to Take $30 Million Hit From U.S.-China Sorghum Trade Spat; 16/05/2018 – U.S. grain handler Bartlett to merge with logistics firm; 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ELEVEN INCUMBENT DIRECTORS WERE ALSO RE-ELECTED; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 20/04/2018 – ADM SAID TO BE UNABLE TO CIRCUMVENT ANTITRUST ISSUES; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP SAA – UNIT HAS EFFECTIVELY REPLACED INVERSIONES PIURANAS S.A. IN SPA ENTERED INTO WITH ADM INVESTMENTS LIMITED AND ADM WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS LP

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Play Agsinc. by 23,669 shares to 201,458 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 230,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 868,970 shares, and has risen its stake in R1 Rcm Inc..

Analysts await Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 10.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CONN’s profit will be $16.28 million for 10.20 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Conn's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CONN shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 209,749 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Sei holds 0% or 1,234 shares. 10,000 were reported by Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,293 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 29,864 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Portolan Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 374,565 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 63,936 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Rothschild And Asset Us invested in 0.02% or 64,795 shares. Principal Incorporated has 196,320 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 44,096 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 37,818 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 5,882 shares valued at $100,170 was made by Wright Lee A. on Tuesday, June 4. $453,184 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was bought by MARTIN BOB L on Tuesday, June 4. Saunders William E Jr had bought 10,000 shares worth $179,729 on Wednesday, June 5. Shein Oded bought $50,880 worth of stock. 2,240 shares were bought by HAWORTH JAMES H, worth $39,565 on Wednesday, June 5.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R had bought 23,657 shares worth $1.00 million. Young Ray G bought 6,000 shares worth $256,542.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited has 380 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 101,026 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 818,646 shares. Profund Advsr Llc invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 58,430 shares. Community State Bank Na holds 0% or 110 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Limited Partnership reported 0.15% stake. First Dallas Secs stated it has 4,700 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 369,988 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited has 0.05% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Qs Limited Liability holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 460,076 shares. Cambridge Financial, a Ohio-based fund reported 134,438 shares. 24,487 are held by Kentucky Retirement. Palladium Prtn stated it has 0.06% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity by 21,609 shares to 18,956 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd First (FTSM) by 209,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,101 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree (DLS).

