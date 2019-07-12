Cambridge Financial Group Upped Target (TGT) Stake by $156.67 Million; As Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Basswood Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 1,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 billion, up from 79,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $87.68. About 3.32M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 198,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.83M, down from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $581.46M market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 4,263 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 19.31% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank

Analysts await Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 105.88% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.34 per share. BDGE’s profit will be $13.76M for 10.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Bridge Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Italy’s Di Maio says govt open to finding solution over Atlantia concession – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Novoheart Holdings Inc. Completes Acquisition of Xellera Therapeutics – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Despite threats, Italy’s 5-Star ready to compromise with Atlantia – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “betterU’s corporate training efforts paying off – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “McDermott Wins EPCI Contracts Worth $4.5B From Saudi Aramco – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $5.52 million activity. 163,263 shares were sold by BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – L.L.C., worth $4.54M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold BDGE shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 0.92% more from 11.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 3,467 shares. Community Comml Bank Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Parametric Port Associate Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). 214,859 were accumulated by Northern Corp. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 31,941 shares stake. 186,293 were reported by Btim Corporation. Millennium Mgmt Llc reported 144,470 shares stake. Highlander Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 58,627 shares stake. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 235,952 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 7,464 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Communication has invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Raymond James Associates has invested 0.01% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Wells Fargo Mn has 30,797 shares.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metropolitan Bk Hldg Corp by 14,396 shares to 417,617 shares, valued at $14.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 557,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 968,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 580 shares to 17,084 shares, valued at $6.52B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal by 6,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,467 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).