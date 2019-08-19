Cambridge Financial Group Trimmed Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $169.83 Million; One Capital Management Has Lifted Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $542,370

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.97B market cap company. The stock increased 5.97% or $9.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.08. About 10.23 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 58,667 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92B, down from 60,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $137.84. About 8.60M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2,159 shares to 29,419 shares, valued at $6.93 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 46,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH).

