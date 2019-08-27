Cambridge Financial Group Stake In Oneok (OKE) Was Lifted; First American Bank Holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Cut by $708,212 as Market Valuation Rose

First American Bank decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 7,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 143,844 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.56M, down from 150,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $106.87. About 8.05 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dessner Sees Tailwind From Emerging Markets FX (Video); 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA REINSTATES JPMORGAN AS BOND DEALER FROM MAY 2; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Consumer and Community Banking Rev $12.6B; 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Spotify, Buys More Facebook; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Oneok (OKE) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 1,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 93,347 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52B, up from 91,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Oneok for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $68.2. About 1.33 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.99 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Funds by 11,688 shares to 40,032 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge by 10,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,147 shares, and has risen its stake in T. Rowe Price.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,300 shares to 81,339 shares, valued at $7.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal by 6,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,467 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

