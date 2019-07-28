Cambridge Financial Group Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Cut by $221.22 Million; 58.Com (WUBA) Shareholder Carmignac Gestion Trimmed Its Holding by $31.85 Million

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 490,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.17 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.97M, down from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $59.1. About 433,801 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 580 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,084 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 billion, down from 17,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS; 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 737 FLIES ON AVERAGE 30 MINS/DAY MORE THAN AIRBUS A320; 27/04/2018 – Boeing-KLX Deal Could Be Announced as Soon as Monday; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Seen Dodging Real Pain From China Warning Shot on Tariffs; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 30/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH, COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC M&A

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok (NYSE:OKE) by 1,492 shares to 93,347 shares, valued at $6.52B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 46,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.