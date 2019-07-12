Cambridge Financial Group Position in Boeing Co (BA) Decreased by $221.22 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Southern Co (SO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Verity Asset Management Upped Its Holding

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 580 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,084 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52B, down from 17,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $5.73 during the last trading session, reaching $364.73. About 2.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 19/05/2018 – CUBA CONFIRMS 110 DEAD IN PLANE CRASH – STATE-RUN MEDIA; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Intends to Purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Jets Valued at $2.82 Billion at List Prices; 22/03/2018 – From Boeing to Soybeans, China Has a Long Retaliation List; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE DEFENSE SECTOR; 03/04/2018 – Norwegian Air says $250 mln Dreamliner facility could be converted to long-term financing; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – CO, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $55.58. About 3.03M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 23/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Clark Henry A III, worth $100,380 on Tuesday, March 5. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42 million. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR also bought $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 30% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Sun Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:SUI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Mastercard Stock Is Up 40% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gartner, Inc.’s (NYSE:IT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 5.69M shares. Hartford Mngmt owns 241,738 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 1,057 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital holds 25,093 shares. Everence Cap Management, Indiana-based fund reported 43,795 shares. City holds 0.77% or 53,102 shares. Sterling Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,660 shares. First United Bancorporation Tru accumulated 18,584 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc invested in 450,000 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Umb Bankshares N A Mo has 81,982 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 0.05% or 356,998 shares. Ima Wealth, a Kansas-based fund reported 431 shares. 6,270 are held by Barry Investment Limited.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,113 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 7,498 shares or 2% of the stock. Moreover, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP has 0.34% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,220 shares. Harvest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Steinberg Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,604 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc stated it has 443,732 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset Management reported 24,591 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 55,413 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 74,570 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 30,205 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 0.16% or 48,088 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.38 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.