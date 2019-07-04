Cambridge Financial Group Maintains Stake in Oneok (OKE); As Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Lowered by $1.36 Billion Its Holding

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Oneok (OKE) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 1,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,347 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 billion, up from 91,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Oneok for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $70.2. About 1.19 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 98.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 25,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 477 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.75M, down from 25,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 1.72 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,000 shares to 32,917 shares, valued at $6.25 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Sp 500 Equal Weight by 79,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 780 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.1% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). First Mercantile Tru reported 4,341 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Assoc owns 1.11 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Gp owns 5,030 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 10,142 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt Co has 444,166 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Co invested 0.19% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 124,143 were accumulated by Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership. Atria Invs Lc holds 12,383 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Aull Monroe Invest Mngmt reported 11,246 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Essex Fincl Serv Inc owns 3,337 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication owns 0.04% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 65,545 shares. Management has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 76,727 shares to 88,727 shares, valued at $467.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $330,660 activity.