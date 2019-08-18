Cambridge Financial Group Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $44.01 Million; Share Value Rose; Generation Investment Management Llp Boosted Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $7.80 Million

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 178 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 24,608 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 billion, up from 24,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.50 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 49,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 4.78M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764.46M, up from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 3.40 million shares traded or 60.05% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 1.04M shares. Bryn Mawr reported 10,799 shares stake. New England Invest & Retirement Gp owns 1,759 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 312,421 shares stake. 3,940 were accumulated by Rockland Tru. Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory Inc has invested 0.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Atwood And Palmer stated it has 768 shares. Scholtz Ltd Llc has 3.47% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 21,061 shares. St Johns Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,277 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Techs Inc has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Aperio Grp Limited Liability reported 844,733 shares. 92,044 are owned by Tdam Usa. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 0.55% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Clough Cap Partners LP accumulated 46,095 shares. Westwood invested in 349,531 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Before the Market Slumps – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: UnitedHealth, Citigroup, Honeywell, IBM and Amgen – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is UnitedHealth (UNH) Stock a Buy Heading into Q2 2019 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Sp 500 Equal Weight by 79,165 shares to 780 shares, valued at $81.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,084 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack And Oliver Llc owns 6,200 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Management has invested 0.88% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,779 shares. Signaturefd Limited holds 0.04% or 2,655 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Coldstream Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 1,551 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Acropolis Inv Management Limited Liability reported 6,862 shares stake. Moreover, State Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 60,827 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cullinan Assocs accumulated 0.46% or 38,510 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited has 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.72% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 4,891 were accumulated by Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company owns 89 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Reliance Company Of Delaware holds 5,186 shares.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 778,932 shares to 20.92 million shares, valued at $1.04 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 567,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).