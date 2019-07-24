Cambridge Financial Group Lifted Stake in Nordstrom (JWN) as Share Price Declined; Splunk (SPLK) Stock Rose While Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,530 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.85. About 523,707 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom (JWN) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 7,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29B, up from 112,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 2.79M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom Slides as Sales Miss Curbs Department-Store Optimism; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Announces Investments In Digital Technology; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Acquires Retail Technology Companies BevyUp, MessageYes; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Spurned $8.4 Billion Buyout Sends Family Scrambling; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS INVESTMENTS IN DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Couldn’t Reach Agreement With Family Group on Acceptable Pric; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Unless Group Can Improve Price It Is Proposing to Pay for Company, Special Committee Intends to Terminate Discussions; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE TERMINATED DISCUSSIONS BECAUSE IT COULD NOT REACH AGREEMENT WITH GROUP ON ACCEPTABLE PRICE FOR CO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of owns 227 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp has invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Gotham Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 6,467 shares. Nbw Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 34,247 shares. Pitcairn holds 7,923 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 67,926 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 648 were reported by Panagora Asset Management. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 8,533 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 173,100 shares in its portfolio. Firsthand Management holds 1.86% or 40,000 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,139 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Carroll Financial Associate Incorporated accumulated 0% or 82 shares. 4,698 are owned by Creative Planning. Bp Public Limited Company invested in 15,000 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 28,333 shares.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Splunk Stock Has Fallen Despite Record Earnings – Investorplace.com” on March 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Splunk Inc (SPLK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trade Talk Cools Off Record-Setting Market – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AGN, DFS, SPLK – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: GDDY, TRGP, SPLK – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wedbush Favors Off-Price Retail, Says Nordstrom’s Search Interest ‘Took A Nose Dive’ – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nordstrom -2.8% on holiday sales, guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nordstrom Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Nordstrom Stock Is a Screaming Buy at Its New Multiyear Low – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 12, 2019.