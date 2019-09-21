Cambridge Financial Group Lifted Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake; As Intuit (INTU) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Parsons Capital Management Has Trimmed by $386,280 Its Position

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 1,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 14,970 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, down from 16,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $269.18. About 1.07 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health (CAH) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 1,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 117,027 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51B, up from 115,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 5.47 million shares traded or 88.73% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $917.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,064 shares to 36,813 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.