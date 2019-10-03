Cambridge Financial Group Increased Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position; 4 Analysts Bullish CACI International (CACI)

Among 6 analysts covering CACI Int`l (NYSE:CACI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CACI Int`l has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $241.14’s average target is 7.44% above currents $224.44 stock price. CACI Int`l had 11 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 20 to “Outperform”. On Wednesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. See CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $250.0000 Initiates Coverage On

20/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $260.0000 Initiates Coverage On

18/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $258.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $223.0000 New Target: $269.0000 Upgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Citi New Target: $200.0000 230.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $224 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $227 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $225.0000 250.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley 215.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 260.0000

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) stake by 1.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cambridge Financial Group Inc acquired 2,570 shares as Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)’s stock declined 6.78%. The Cambridge Financial Group Inc holds 137,008 shares with $5.59 billion value, up from 134,438 last quarter. Archer Daniels Midland Co now has $22.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $39.72. About 2.68 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 25/05/2018 – ADM: TRUCK STRIKE AFFECTING MATERIALS ARRIVING AT BRAZIL PLANTS; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS 200M-GALLON DROP IN ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS MAY `NEVER’ RETURN TO HISTORICAL RANGES IN ORIGINATION; 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED; 16/05/2018 – ADM MAY LOOK AT ORGANIC EXPANSION, BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS IN ANIMAL NUTRITION IN ASIA, SOUTH AMERICA -CFO; 22/03/2018 – BBRAZIL CENTRAL BANK SUBMITS APPT OF NEW ADM DIRECTOR TO TEMER; 16/05/2018 – ADM can manage supply chain through U.S.-China trade tensions -CFO; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INDUSTRIAS DE ACEITE S.A. (“FINO”) AND THE ASSIGNMENT OF THE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure for divisions as grain margins fall; 25/05/2018 – ADM COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 4,195 shares to 77,144 valued at $7.03B in 2019Q2. It also reduced Paypal stake by 5,175 shares and now owns 63,292 shares. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels-Midland has $5600 highest and $5100 lowest target. $51’s average target is 28.40% above currents $39.72 stock price. Archer-Daniels-Midland had 9 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 26 with “Buy”. The stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Friday, July 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 5,047 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 395,068 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 811,199 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 4.45M shares. Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.75% or 33,150 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Group Inc Inc Inc holds 2,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 2,868 shares. Pennsylvania Tru has 5,823 shares. Washington Cap Mgmt holds 29,030 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 1,930 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Pittenger And Anderson invested in 200 shares. Renaissance stated it has 16,837 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Marathon Asset Management Llp stated it has 2.99M shares or 1.57% of all its holdings.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R had bought 5,457 shares worth $199,990. 6,000 shares valued at $256,542 were bought by Young Ray G on Monday, April 29.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.58 billion. The firm offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It has a 21.46 P/E ratio. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber activities of federal clients and the intelligence community.

The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $224.44. About 170,199 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 25/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – AWARDED $145 MLN TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – CACI Provides Detailed And Factual Information Regarding Its Proposal To Acquire CSRA For $44.00 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 TO $11.50; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q Rev $1.12B; 19/03/2018 – CACI Awarded $60 Million IDIQ Contract to Provide Advertising and Media Support for Army National Guard; 04/05/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N : NOBLE CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/05/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Solutions for a Decisive Mission Advantage at 2018 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold CACI International Inc shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc invested 0.02% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Ls Investment Advisors holds 1,243 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Phocas Fin accumulated 0% or 57,671 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Lc invested in 11,120 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Blackrock invested 0.02% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). 19,185 were reported by Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Mad River has 1.98% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Huntington Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 1,062 shares. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.27% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 11,702 shares. 129,037 were reported by Legal And General Plc. Pitcairn Communications holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 2,373 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.04% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 34,747 shares. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 620,841 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 3,633 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2,866 shares for 0% of their portfolio.