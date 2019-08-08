Cambridge Financial Group Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered as Stock Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Gruss & Co Upped Holding by $1.05 Million

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 58,667 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92B, down from 60,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.91. About 3.72 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $136.94. About 3.72M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : C, TEVA, MSFT, GE, BAC, CPE, NOK, SYMC, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CRZO – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Survey Doesn’t Bode Well for Slack – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Management Ltd Partnership owns 62,000 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Ipg Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Central Commercial Bank Tru holds 14,339 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Stillwater Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 0% or 263,230 shares. Gladius Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 102,036 shares. Exchange Mngmt holds 2.59% or 78,238 shares. First Manhattan invested in 4.04% or 5.93M shares. Atlas Browninc holds 22,521 shares. Hodges Cap owns 0.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 48,473 shares. Linscomb & Williams owns 122,559 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Llc reported 1.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weik Capital Mngmt holds 5.63% or 97,794 shares. Profit Investment Ltd accumulated 21,466 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management accumulated 0.03% or 3,240 shares.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 5,625 shares to 41,875 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,310 shares to 18,360 shares, valued at $5.70 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Banccorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

