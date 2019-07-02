Cambridge Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Stock Value Rose; As Lear (LEA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Basswood Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,917 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25B, down from 34,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.3. About 2.69M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 12,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 122,244 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59M, up from 109,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $138.34. About 841,095 shares traded or 34.95% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M & Communication Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.9% or 46,656 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Management Ri accumulated 20,491 shares. Moreover, Cibc Corporation has 0.31% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Silvercrest Asset Group Lc owns 188,041 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Private Wealth Advsr invested 1.55% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bancorp Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Johnson Grp Inc has 0.16% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 9,444 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 511,448 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,920 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1,404 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cap Investors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 179,407 are owned by Bb&T Secs Lc. Asset Strategies accumulated 9,087 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.42% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 248,774 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.16 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. Henry Daniel had sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767 on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $5.41 million was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J. $233,662 worth of stock was sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13. 76,411 shares valued at $13.62M were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,310 shares to 18,360 shares, valued at $5.70B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok (NYSE:OKE) by 1,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos (NYSE:TJX).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 65,380 shares to 88,685 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 198,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21M shares, and cut its stake in Esquire Finl Hldgs Inc.