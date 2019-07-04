Cambridge Financial Group Has Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Position by $221.22 Million; Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Position Has Boosted by Alkeon Capital Management Llc

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 580 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,084 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52B, down from 17,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Defense, Space & Security Revenue $5.76 Billio; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS MALWARE AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – Trump’s big tariff blow on China may cause a backlash against Boeing; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 23/03/2018 – Boeing says it won’t appeal a trade ruling on Bombardier; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 121.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 155,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $638.67M market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 225,023 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 25.24% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 09/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys 1.9% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congress; 15/03/2018 Stemline Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA SUBMISSION; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stemline Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STML)

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.67M shares to 4.48 million shares, valued at $135.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.56 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.59M shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold STML shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 12,080 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). State Common Retirement Fund owns 31,500 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity, a California-based fund reported 11,165 shares. Alkeon Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 70,400 shares. Victory Incorporated accumulated 1,609 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 1.64M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,831 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 12,472 shares. Moreover, Fosun has 0.21% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). 30,738 were accumulated by Trexquant Limited Partnership. Amer Grp reported 24,385 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 20,580 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $512,271 activity. $374,769 worth of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) shares were sold by Bergstein Ivan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt owns 32,050 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc reported 0.34% stake. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Llc accumulated 2,444 shares. Martin Inc Tn invested in 0.61% or 5,342 shares. Bbr Lc holds 5,628 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Sky Group Limited Liability Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,789 were reported by Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cornerstone Investment Partners Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,080 shares. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 529,185 shares. Birinyi Inc holds 1.85% or 11,300 shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J And holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,152 shares. Matarin Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,865 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 22,904 shares.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 46,665 shares to 220,385 shares, valued at $5.60 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

