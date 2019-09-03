Cambridge Financial Group Has Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Position By $221.22 Million; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 3.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 580 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Cambridge Financial Group Inc holds 17,084 shares with $6.52B value, down from 17,664 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $197.22B valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $9.6 during the last trading session, reaching $354.49. About 3.72 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Air Opts for Boeing Dreamliners in Blow to Airbus A330; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing and KLX Have Agreed That Any Such Liability Would Be Borne by KLXE; 08/05/2018 – Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations

Among 6 analysts covering AVEVA Group PLC (LON:AVV), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AVEVA Group PLC has GBX 4100 highest and GBX 2685 lowest target. GBX 3549.17’s average target is -5.66% below currents GBX 3762 stock price. AVEVA Group PLC had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Reduce” rating given on Friday, April 26 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 23 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. HSBC maintained AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) rating on Monday, June 3. HSBC has “Reduce” rating and GBX 2920 target. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 14 with “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 3400 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 23 report. See AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 3550.00 New Target: GBX 3775.00 Unchanged

08/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 3370.00 New Target: GBX 4100.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 3365.00 New Target: GBX 3550.00 Unchanged

03/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 2685.00 New Target: GBX 2920.00 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 3700.00 Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 3000.00 New Target: GBX 3900.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 2500.00 New Target: GBX 2685.00 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2550.00 New Target: GBX 3365.00 Unchanged

16/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 3000.00 New Target: GBX 3400.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2740.00 New Target: GBX 3370.00 Maintain

The stock increased 1.24% or GBX 46 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3762. About 155,910 shares traded. AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) A Strong Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Shareholders Booked A 47% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.

AVEVA Group plc develops and markets engineering, design, and information management software in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company has market cap of 6.28 billion GBP. It also provides product support and training services. It has a 180 P/E ratio. The firm sells software products directly to end users, as well as indirectly through resellers.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 20.92% above currents $354.49 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, July 25. Wolfe Research has “Peer Perform” rating and $39300 target. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Friday, March 8. UBS has “Buy” rating and $525 target. Landesbank maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13. Argus Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Hold” rating and $425 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Natl owns 8,461 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank & accumulated 2.06% or 55,409 shares. Barbara Oil holds 5.09% or 22,500 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boothbay Fund Lc invested in 0.02% or 636 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 582,127 shares. Contravisory invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 102,221 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Intact Investment Management Incorporated invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,898 shares. Stonebridge Cap Management invested 1.4% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Interactive holds 300 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 7,910 are held by International Sarl.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New delays weigh on 737 MAX return – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased Nike (NYSE:NKE) stake by 12,680 shares to 71,831 valued at $6.05B in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 92 shares and now owns 24,039 shares. Amerisourcebergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) was raised too.