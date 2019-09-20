Cambridge Financial Group Has Raised Its Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $177.77 Million as Shares Rose; Capital International Investors Boosted Its Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Stake

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (ABC) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 2,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 71,412 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09B, up from 69,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 1.25M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 3.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 19.95M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21B, up from 16.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Eli Lilly And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $114.35. About 3.83 million shares traded or 3.04% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 9-6 SAYING SAFETY DATA ADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 2 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 16/05/2018 – SHORTER HERCEPTIN THERAPY ALSO SHOWED DECREASE IN SIDE EFFECTS; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Panel Recommends OK of Baricitinib 2mg, but Not 4mg, to Treat Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Trulicity Rev $678.3M; 16/04/2018 – Novartis announces new analysis demonstrating Entresto helped preserve kidney function in patients with chronic heart failure, especially those with diabetes; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok (NYSE:OKE) by 420 shares to 92,927 shares, valued at $6.39 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,959 shares, and cut its stake in Ryder System (NYSE:R).

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo And Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.91M shares to 57.31 million shares, valued at $2.71B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) by 4.39M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60.55M shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs reported 0.23% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Virtu Llc holds 4,391 shares. Fred Alger Management invested in 0.02% or 50,327 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co invested in 6,336 shares or 0.06% of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Huntington Bancshares accumulated 0.19% or 108,396 shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 221,340 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. 4.13M are held by Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Arbor Investment Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Savant Limited invested 0.15% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Colony Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 6,993 shares. Private Cap Advisors holds 8.95% or 285,549 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs reported 4,900 shares. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership has 22,454 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Bank And Com stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

