Cambridge Financial Group Has Lowered Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake as Valuation Rose; As Nike (NKE) Stock Rose, Salient Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed by $2.36 Million Its Stake

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 28,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 51,127 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.29M, down from 79,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $93.07. About 4.46M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 225 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 57,745 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.63 billion, down from 57,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $130.14. About 3.94 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fruth Mgmt reported 1.62% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mutual Of America Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 162,175 shares. Optimum Inv invested in 0.11% or 2,966 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie, a Switzerland-based fund reported 68,963 shares. Kemper Master Retirement reported 35,500 shares. D L Carlson Investment Gp accumulated 9,550 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Co stated it has 0.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Com reported 10,944 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 180,933 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. First Midwest Bancorp Division owns 23,955 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated owns 0.08% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,571 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 3.11M shares. Mai Management holds 14,900 shares. Weitz Mngmt reported 397,100 shares stake. Estabrook Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.30B for 23.07 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 305 shares to 220,690 shares, valued at $6.28 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbus Circle accumulated 442,075 shares. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Lc stated it has 3,144 shares. Ballentine Prns Lc owns 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 23,295 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Conestoga Cap Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 3,100 shares. S&Co has 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 5,500 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Connors Investor Services has invested 1.78% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund accumulated 26,208 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 21,792 shares. Hendershot Inc invested 1.77% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Philadelphia Trust Company has 1.21% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 163,644 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc accumulated 554,977 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Spf Beheer Bv reported 2.82% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).