Cambridge Financial Group Has Lowered Target (TGT) Position; Ajo LP Lifted Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Position

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78 million for 22.47 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 10,874 shares to 93,187 valued at $5.09 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) stake by 115 shares and now owns 24,723 shares. Amerisourcebergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $113.22’s average target is 7.66% above currents $105.16 stock price. Target had 18 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 22. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $13000 target in Thursday, August 22 report. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 22. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 23.

Ajo Lp decreased Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) stake by 1.14 million shares to 93,374 valued at $10.37M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) stake by 4,088 shares and now owns 1,979 shares. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial has $9600 highest and $80 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 18.90% above currents $76.81 stock price. Discover Financial had 12 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The company was reinitiated on Friday, May 3 by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $80 target in Thursday, April 4 report. Bank of America initiated Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $82 target.