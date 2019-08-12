Cambridge Financial Group Has Lowered Fiserv Wisconson (FISV) Holding by $556.16 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Umb Bank N A Lowered Its Position

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (FISV) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 81,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18B, down from 87,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $105.46. About 765,340 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 42,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 257,050 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.93 million, down from 299,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $132.36. About 1.03 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fiserv, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2019: FDC,FISV,FII,CUBE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fiserv (FISV) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fiserv Stock Rose 15.7% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.66 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3,765 shares to 134,438 shares, valued at $5.80B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 92 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth has 0.11% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 5,560 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Personal Service, a North Carolina-based fund reported 413 shares. Peddock Capital Ltd holds 27,519 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Paloma Management invested in 0.02% or 8,939 shares. Blackrock accumulated 31.60 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Texas-based Stephens Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Veritas Investment Mngmt (Uk) Limited holds 5.25% or 191,666 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 2.33% or 38,100 shares. Glenview Financial Bank Trust Dept holds 12,029 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Eagle Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.82% or 2.46M shares. Aviva Pcl has 0.09% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 150,737 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department reported 3,626 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Limited Partnership invested in 253,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 9,277 shares to 12,166 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 11,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.55 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.