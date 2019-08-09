Cambridge Financial Group Has Lifted Zions Banccorp (ZION) Stake; American Woodmark (AMWD)’s Sentiment Is 1.46

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased Zions Banccorp (ZION) stake by 2.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Financial Group Inc acquired 3,414 shares as Zions Banccorp (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Cambridge Financial Group Inc holds 123,833 shares with $5.62 billion value, up from 120,419 last quarter. Zions Banccorp now has $7.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 607,072 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A

American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 86 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 59 sold and decreased stock positions in American Woodmark Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 15.35 million shares, down from 15.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding American Woodmark Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 42 Increased: 55 New Position: 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability has 7,614 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Daruma Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 61,150 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Holderness Invs Comm invested 0.17% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Clark Capital Group Inc has invested 0.64% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Chevy Chase Tru Hldg accumulated 0.03% or 151,513 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia holds 27,477 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 29,660 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). National Pension Serv invested in 8,652 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0% or 8,541 shares. 1.20 million were reported by Natixis. Parametric Assoc Ltd Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Raymond James And Assocs invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Fil reported 210,175 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zions Bancorporation has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $52’s average target is 24.67% above currents $41.71 stock price. Zions Bancorporation had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 23 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Bank of America.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $391,888 activity. $107,927 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E on Wednesday, February 13. ALEXANDER BRUCE K also sold $259,205 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider SHIREY TERRY ALAN sold $24,756.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and home construction markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. The firm offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 514 various cabinet lines, which include 85 door creates in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name. It has a 16.99 P/E ratio. It offers cabinets in various sizes, and construction and decorative options for a range of design layouts; and turnkey installation services to its direct builder clients through a network of seven service centers.

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 5.39% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $34.04M for 10.63 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

C V Starr & Co Inc holds 30.65% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation for 114,008 shares. Broad Run Investment Management Llc owns 1.81 million shares or 6.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Steinberg Asset Management Llc has 3.94% invested in the company for 52,757 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has invested 2.32% in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, a California-based fund reported 315,711 shares.