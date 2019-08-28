Cambridge Financial Group Has Lifted Its Msci (MSCI) Stake by $1.37 Billion as Stock Price Rose; Martin & Company Raised Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) Stake by $1.20 Million; Stock Rose

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) by 29.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 9,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 40,020 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 30,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $134.1. About 555,793 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 23/05/2018 – Whirlpool Joins Bertelsmann in Delaying Bond Amid Choppy Markets; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – WHIRLPOOL NORTH AMERICA REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES OF $2.5 BLN, COMPARED TO $2.4 BLN IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Msci (MSCI) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 6,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 35,074 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97B, up from 28,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Msci for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $231.23. About 485,513 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 28/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 26/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Italy UCITS ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Below 50-D-MA; 31/05/2018 – CHINA TO ACCOUNT FOR 42% OF EM GAUGE `EVENTUALLY’: MSCI; 30/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI World UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 22/03/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World TRN UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Materials UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyrical Asset Mgmt Lp invested 3.12% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Sei Invs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 48,946 shares. Cibc Markets has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Martin Tn reported 1.6% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 2.83M were reported by Greenhaven. Raymond James & Associate reported 26,810 shares. First Dallas invested in 1,625 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Bragg Finance Advsrs Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 15,722 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 369 shares stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.03% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel has 3,206 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 184,237 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 30,122 shares. Da Davidson & Com, a Montana-based fund reported 2,741 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 1,508 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whirlpool: An Interesting Stock For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan sees tariffs hurting S&P 500 earnings in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $331.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 10,570 shares to 169,225 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,300 shares to 81,339 shares, valued at $7.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,917 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MSCI Indexes Will See Larger A-Shares Weights – Benzinga” on March 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI declares $0.68 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.