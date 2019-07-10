Cambridge Financial Group Has Lifted Its Discovery (DISCK) Holding by $1.19 Billion; Davis Selected Advisers Has Lifted Its Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stake

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 46,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 220,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60B, up from 173,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 1.05M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500.

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 3,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,260 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, up from 147,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $121.77. About 81,420 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) by 5,100 shares to 80,989 shares, valued at $49.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 20,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,232 shares, and cut its stake in Fang Holdings Ltd. Class A Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.07% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 246,852 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 534,577 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Spectrum Management stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 1.90 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Naples Glob Lc reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). The California-based Shelton Management has invested 0.18% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Fca Corp Tx owns 2,141 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 592,090 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0.01% or 4,535 shares in its portfolio. 238,760 are held by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Avalon Advsrs Lc stated it has 179,348 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Nbt Commercial Bank N A Ny accumulated 0.04% or 2,056 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank accumulated 32 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.

