Cambridge Financial Group Has Increased Its Nike (NKE) Holding by $1.07 Billion; G2 Investment Partners Management Has Lowered Holding in Green Dot (GDOT) by $4.30 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 12,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 71,831 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05B, up from 59,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $86.03. About 5.25M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 44.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 71,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The hedge fund held 88,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 160,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 700,369 shares traded or 5.20% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Pacific Investment Management has invested 0.54% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 1.20M shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 6.81M shares. Mackenzie reported 2.14M shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 128,656 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 3.13M shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Co reported 107,706 shares. Accuvest Global Advisors owns 0.52% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 11,484 shares. Moreover, Camarda Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 53 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Lc reported 12,071 shares. Boston Advisors, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 88,152 shares. Tctc Holdg Lc accumulated 13,048 shares. Staley Advisers accumulated 3,096 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested in 5.48M shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Nike Reports Q4 Sales Beat – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Sp 500 Equal Weight by 79,165 shares to 780 shares, valued at $81.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,084 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Investment Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.11% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Moreover, Capital Invsts has 0.02% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Shell Asset Management owns 28,669 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 18,092 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Scout Inc owns 55,316 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn Com owns 5,963 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Barclays Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 175,425 shares. American Century Companies Inc holds 0.02% or 253,999 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.04% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 332,657 are held by Charles Schwab Management. 47,094 are owned by Macquarie Gru Limited. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 771,782 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund Has the Discipline to Sell When It’s Time – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gartner (IT) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Revises ’19 View – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green Dot accelerates $100M stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.