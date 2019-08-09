Cambridge Financial Group Has Decreased Its Position in Fiserv Wisconson (FISV) as Stock Value Rose; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose While Carret Asset Management Cut Its Position

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 14,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 16,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $207.48. About 1.17 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 29/05/2018 – HFMWeek [Reg]: Credit Suisse co-head of Americas consulting to join Goldman Sachs; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – NET REVENUES IN INVESTMENT BANKING WERE $1.79 BILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, 5% HIGHER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 09/04/2018 – Goldman Says High-Grade Credit Can Absorb Surprise 2018 M&A Rush; 12/03/2018 – A new generation taking the reins at Goldman Sachs is a good thing, according to @JimCramer; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SCARLATO & PENNY ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION OF FACEBOOK IN CONNECTION WITH ALLEGED IMPROPER DATA HARVESTING OF TENS OF MILLIONS OF USERS; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Sees Fewer Funds Running More Money After MiFID; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 3rd Update

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (FISV) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 81,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18B, down from 87,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $105.25. About 2.22 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.00B for 9.36 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kiltearn Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 6.34% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Cap owns 1,425 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Tradition Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.72% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Colony Gp Lc holds 0.04% or 5,031 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il, Illinois-based fund reported 43,148 shares. Chickasaw Cap Management Limited, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,150 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Northern accumulated 0.2% or 4.12M shares. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 658,078 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 66,981 shares. American Intl Gp reported 115,284 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Webster Bankshares N A reported 146 shares. Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 60 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.43M for 30.60 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.1% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 295,010 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Guardian Life Of America has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1,130 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.06 million shares stake. First Financial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.03% or 5,279 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Leuthold Group Lc has invested 1.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Foundry Lc holds 11,347 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc stated it has 9,400 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 234,161 shares. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 5,725 shares. 4,764 are owned by Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com reported 492 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos (NYSE:TJX) by 21,825 shares to 123,059 shares, valued at $6.55 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C. H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 14,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryder System (NYSE:R).