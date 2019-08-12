Cambridge Financial Group Has Decreased Its Fiserv Wisconson (FISV) Stake by $556.16 Million; Market Value Rose; As Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Shares Rose, Cutler Capital Management Lifted Holding

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.49% . The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.47. About 1,145 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (FISV) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 81,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 billion, down from 87,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $105.13. About 930,115 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.40 million for 30.56 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 12,680 shares to 71,831 shares, valued at $6.05B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 35,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Liberty Capital Mgmt has invested 2.96% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 2.04 million were accumulated by Mairs &. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0.04% or 3.15 million shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability owns 464,488 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company has 16,111 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 20,885 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc holds 3,154 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.2% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Private Ocean Lc, California-based fund reported 636 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson reported 5,127 shares stake. Symphony Asset Ltd reported 7,782 shares. Salem Invest Counselors invested in 1,330 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Co holds 0.72% or 84,274 shares. Moreover, Fil has 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 282,283 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $16,702 activity.