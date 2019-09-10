Cambridge Financial Group Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Position as Stock Value Declined; Total S A (TOT) Holding Held by Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 580 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,084 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 billion, down from 17,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $358.78. About 3.94 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 25/04/2018 – Eurofighter urges U.S. not use nuclear certification to “leverage” German jets bid; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AIRBUS SUBJECT TO SAME US EXPORT LICENSES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO TIMING OF DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET IS YET TO BE DETERMINED, MAKING PRORGESS ON STUDIES; 04/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) – JET AIRWAYS SIGNS UP ADDITIONAL 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT TAKING THE TOTAL ORDER TO 150 AIRCRAFT; 09/03/2018 – Muilenburg downplayed concerns of a backlash from China, which has ordered thousands of jets. Boeing plans to open a new aircraft completion plant in China

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 1.60 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 09/05/2018 – Iran Gas Company Says France’s Total Keen on Iran Projects; 11/04/2018 – Total Acquires Several Assets in the Gulf of Mexico; 05/03/2018 – Total CEO Sees Shift to Gas from Oil — CERAWeek Market Talk; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS HIS EV BATTERY RENTAL COSTS MORE THAN GASOLINE; 11/05/2018 – Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical Project in; 30/05/2018 – IRAN’S ZANGANEH: IF TOTAL QUITS S. PARS, CNPC TO TAKE OVER; 05/03/2018 TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – Total Sells Haiti Retail Business; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO SPEAKS IN TV INTERVIEW IN ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA; 29/03/2018 – Total: Production Starts up at Timimoun Gas Field in Algeria

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 1.24 million shares to 687,107 shares, valued at $93.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 75,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,300 shares, and cut its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 12,680 shares to 71,831 shares, valued at $6.05B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 1,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryder System (NYSE:R).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.50 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

