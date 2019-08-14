Cambridge Financial Group Has Cut Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Market Value Declined; Parametric Portfolio Associates Boosted Holding in Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) by $483,621

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 7,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.29% . The institutional investor held 127,425 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, up from 120,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Asbury Automotive Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $92.45. About 159,669 shares traded or 25.62% up from the average. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 16/04/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – Legendary Hangout And Music Venue Asbury Lanes To Rock Again This Summer After Faithful Restoration That Celebrates The Soul Of Asbury Park; 10/04/2018 – Billboard: Asbury Lanes to Reopen This Summer With Lupe Fiasco, Black Lips & More; 25/05/2018 – Haig Partners Advises Automotive Associates Of Atlanta On Sale To Asbury Automotive And Jim Ellis Automotive Group; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER EPS OF $1.93 PER DILUTED SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Asbury Park Games Chooses SweatWorks’ Conquest Events for the Second Straight Year!; 14/03/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Rev $1.61B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABG); 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP AS OF MARCH 14 – SEC FILING

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 580 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,084 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 billion, down from 17,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.86. About 3.65 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ENCOURAGED BY US-CHINA DIALOGUE ON TARIFFS; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Banccorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3,414 shares to 123,833 shares, valued at $5.62B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 46,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.53 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ABG shares while 49 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 20.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

