Cambridge Financial Group Has Boosted Its Kroger Co (KR) Position by $733.22 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Altfest L J & Company Trimmed Stake by $1.26 Million

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 33,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 220,530 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 billion, up from 186,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.56. About 2.92 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Edge Up After Kroger Report — Consumer Roundup; 20/04/2018 – KROGER – $1.2 BLN ASR IS ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, INCREMENTAL TO $1 BLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 15; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 16/04/2018 – Multicultural healthy food brand “Neilly’s” launches rice mixes at 1500 Kroger Supermarkets; 30/05/2018 – Kroger Precision Marketing Launches Boosted Products in Search; 27/03/2018 – Kroger Names New Director of Investor Relations; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 16/04/2018 – KROGER CO ANNOUNCES “LONG-TERM ASSOCIATE BENEFITS FOLLOWING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT”; 12/03/2018 – Instacart Expands Kroger Partnership Amid Amazon Squeeze; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 7,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $949,000, down from 13,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $164.43. About 7.96 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 33.69 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 19,264 shares to 36,182 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weik Cap Mngmt invested in 16,600 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 24,638 shares. Coho Prtn Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6.45M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 108,074 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.02% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Ameritas Inv Inc accumulated 14,059 shares. General Amer stated it has 0.85% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Benedict Advsr has invested 0.23% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company accumulated 6.15M shares. Virtu Ltd Com owns 38,652 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 6.94M are held by Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 0.04% or 91,441 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co accumulated 949 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp reported 0% stake. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 275 shares to 71,556 shares, valued at $6.01B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 2,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,449 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.