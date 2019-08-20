Cambridge Financial Group Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $169.83 Million; Share Price Rose; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Increased Electronic Arts (EA) Holding

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 58,667 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92B, down from 60,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 24.37 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $90.91. About 2.51M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 108,450 shares to 296,443 shares, valued at $24.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 342,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,393 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2,159 shares to 29,419 shares, valued at $6.93 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.