Cambridge Financial Group Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; St James Investment Company Has Lowered Anheuser (BUD) Position

St James Investment Company Llc decreased Anheuser (BUD) stake by 17.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc sold 100,459 shares as Anheuser (BUD)’s stock rose 15.00%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 461,277 shares with $38.73 million value, down from 561,736 last quarter. Anheuser now has $184.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.19. About 1.02 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 3.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 580 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Cambridge Financial Group Inc holds 17,084 shares with $6.52 billion value, down from 17,664 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $200.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.53M shares traded or 162.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its Aerospace Solutions Group Business to Boeing for $63/Share; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION INCLUDES CLASS AA AND CLASS A CERTIFICATES WITH UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL CONSISTING OF TWO NEW BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 04/04/2018 – Airlines, Not Boeing, Will Feel China Tariff Threat First — Heard on the Street; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova: STC Approval Allows Retrofits of Existing Flight Deck Printers in Boeing 737-600, -700, -700C, -800, -900 and -900ER Series Aircraft; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 31/05/2018 – Workers to vote on “micro union” at Boeing South Carolina plant; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SEES 5 PCT OF 2018 DELIVERIES FINANCED BY INSURANCE INDUSTRY THIS YEAR, UP FROM 2 PCT IN 2017; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,575 are owned by Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv. Boston Ltd Liability Co holds 2,590 shares. First Allied Advisory stated it has 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability owns 7,250 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated stated it has 1,420 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Greenleaf invested in 0% or 3,490 shares. Mai Mgmt has 11,354 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Co stated it has 0.17% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 20,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fiera stated it has 10,657 shares. 2,037 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman. Investors holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,394 shares.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why This Massive Anheuser Busch Option Trade May Be A Bearish Hedge – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Anheuser-Busch InBev Comes Out of Craft Beer Acquisition Retirement – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Has Budweiser Hangover, Downgrades AB Inbev After Q2 Print – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Anheuser-Busch (BUD) Said Will Continue Craft Brewers Alliance (BREW) Partnership Despite No Offer for Remaining Shares – StreetInsider.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Bitter Taste: Kraft Heinz Struggles To Gain Support – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 20.84 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev has $84 highest and $75 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -15.60% below currents $94.19 stock price. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 1 with “Neutral”.

St James Investment Company Llc increased Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 32,000 shares to 1.80 million valued at $65.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 26,997 shares and now owns 681,349 shares. Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) was raised too.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “737 Buzz Draws Options Bulls to Booming Boeing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased Oneok (NYSE:OKE) stake by 1,492 shares to 93,347 valued at $6.52 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) stake by 305 shares and now owns 37,338 shares. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was raised too.