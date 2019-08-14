Cambridge Financial Group Cut By $556.16 Million Its Fiserv Wisconson (FISV) Stake; Tower Research Capital Trc Decreased Its Zoetis (ZTS) Position

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (FISV) stake by 7.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 6,300 shares as Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Cambridge Financial Group Inc holds 81,339 shares with $7.18B value, down from 87,639 last quarter. Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson now has $69.80B valuation. The stock decreased 2.90% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $102.71. About 800,943 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 58.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 9,995 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 7,107 shares with $715,000 value, down from 17,102 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $58.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $123.18. About 462,466 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) stake by 305 shares to 37,338 valued at $6.82 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) stake by 7,155 shares and now owns 119,295 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiserv had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was initiated by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with “Buy”.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Fiserv Stock Rose 15.7% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RSP, WDC, KLAC, FISV: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv discusses effects of BofA JV dissolution – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FISV, RCL, ADSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 29.86 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 56,441 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Retail Bank Co holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 22,652 shares. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 6,619 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Llc stated it has 1.24% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Burney has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Jarislowsky Fraser, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.54M shares. Hitchwood Cap Management LP invested in 1.60 million shares or 2.03% of the stock. Cornerstone Capital has invested 3.35% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Maverick Cap Limited holds 3.76% or 3.21 million shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 13,626 were accumulated by Choate Inv Advsr. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc Inc owns 15,618 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 161,178 shares. Bank Of America De owns 3.15 million shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,994 shares.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) ROE Of 57%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zoetis Inc. – The Value And Price Relationship Appears Unhealthy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis to acquire Platinum Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $118.63’s average target is -3.69% below currents $123.18 stock price. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, February 22. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy”. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 1 by Bank of America. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was initiated by SunTrust. BMO Capital Markets maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Monday, February 25 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by SunTrust. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 3,398 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation has 3,374 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 454 shares. Btim holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 36,630 shares. Diligent Limited Company holds 17,407 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Fulton Savings Bank Na invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 22,072 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 6,140 shares. California-based Harvest Capital Strategies Limited Liability has invested 6.38% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Alyeska Investment Group Incorporated Ltd Partnership holds 589,008 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Group One Trading LP has 10,331 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bartlett Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 37.49M are owned by Blackrock Inc. Moreover, Century Inc has 0.46% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 4.54M shares.