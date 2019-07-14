Cambridge Financial Group Continues to Hold Stake in Ansys (ANSS); Tealwood Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $974,578

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ansys (ANSS) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,338 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82B, up from 37,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Ansys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 212,749 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 42.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 2,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,858 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 6,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $384.45. About 293,405 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Cap Mngmt Inc Ri owns 0.57% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 15,180 shares. Moreover, Bristol John W New York has 2.51% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 267,593 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,994 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma accumulated 20,005 shares. Peninsula Asset Management Inc has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Highland Mgmt Lp holds 18,000 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.03% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 578,189 were reported by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Whittier Trust Co owns 0.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 3,446 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 875 were accumulated by Ledyard Financial Bank. Kingfisher Capital Llc has invested 1.32% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fiduciary Tru Commerce has invested 0.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.76 million for 31.41 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. Conley Jason sold 5,000 shares worth $1.54M. Crisci Robert had sold 4,000 shares worth $1.23 million. Stipancich John K sold $2.66 million worth of stock.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $235.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 6,368 shares to 56,236 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 52,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 0.08% or 215,601 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na owns 1,945 shares. Btim Corp reported 74,910 shares. Blackrock reported 0.06% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Invesco holds 625,836 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 19,943 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Com holds 40,672 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership invested 0.09% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Echo Street Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 297,934 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 152,378 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 27,792 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Cipher Capital Lp stated it has 34,049 shares.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Sp 500 Equal Weight by 79,165 shares to 780 shares, valued at $81.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,084 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.