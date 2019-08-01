Cambridge Financial Group Continues to Hold Holding in Cardinal Health (CAH); As Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowered Its Position

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 36.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 29,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 51,700 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 80,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 541,220 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting sees hit from firearm policy changes; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N – IN 2018, COMPANY ANTICIPATES NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Relaunches Iconic Tommy Armour Golf Brand With Renewed Focus On Innovation; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – BEGINNING IN 2018, CO WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE QUARTERLY OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sales Woes Have Nothing to Do With Guns (Video); 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY Consolidated Same Store Sales Flat to Low Single-Digit Decline; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: DICK’S SPORTING’S GAMECHANGER IN MULTI-YR PARTNERSHIP; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: GUN POLICY WILL HURT HUNTING BUSINESS FOR REST OF YEAR; 22/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225/SHR

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health (CAH) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 16,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 115,612 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 99,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.09B market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 2.15 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,476 are held by Utah Retirement. James holds 21,645 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Armistice Capital Limited Liability Com has 400,000 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co stated it has 2,820 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 30,919 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 12,113 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 85,136 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 29,014 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Llc reported 0.02% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Menta Capital invested in 0.33% or 20,730 shares. Tensile Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.19M shares. Parkside Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 26 shares. Boston Prtn accumulated 1.85M shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 0.06% or 20,860 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 16,022 shares to 34,360 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 26,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Playags Inc.

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $111.36 million for 7.60 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Lc accumulated 5,578 shares. Moreover, Vident Inv Advisory Lc has 0.18% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 67,674 shares. Nordea Inv Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 164,496 shares. Element Capital Management Llc holds 182,154 shares. 4,282 were accumulated by Duncker Streett Commerce Inc. Jane Street Gru Lc holds 13,784 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 508,983 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 150,000 shares. Natl Asset accumulated 8,923 shares. Nomura reported 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Global Endowment Lp has invested 0.57% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Dynamic Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 6,215 shares. Cibc Markets Corp has invested 0.04% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Motco invested 0% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,440 shares to 58,667 shares, valued at $6.92 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal by 6,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,467 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Sp 500 Equal Weight.