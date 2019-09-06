Cambridge Financial Group Boosted Its Sysco (SYY) Position; Points International LTD.HARES (PCOM) Shorts Up By 12.29%

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 1.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Financial Group Inc acquired 1,142 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Cambridge Financial Group Inc holds 92,756 shares with $6.19B value, up from 91,614 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $38.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $74.38. About 2.64M shares traded or 3.02% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Points International LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:PCOM) had an increase of 12.29% in short interest. PCOM’s SI was 32,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.29% from 29,300 shares previously. With 83,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Points International LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s short sellers to cover PCOM’s short positions. It closed at $11.04 lastly. It is down 18.21% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PCOM News: 03/04/2018 – Points International Engages Liolios to Lead New Strategic Investor Relations Program; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – D’AMICO WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH END OF YEAR; 10/05/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXPECT FY GROSS PROFIT TO INCREASE BETWEEN 10% AND 20% COMPARED TO $47.0 MLN IN 2017; 08/03/2018 Points International 4Q EPS 8c; 08/03/2018 – Points International: Financial Chief Michael D’Amico to Retire April 2; 11/05/2018 – Points International Announces Results of Annual General Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys 1.6% Position in Points International; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – 2018 GROSS PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 10% AND 20% OVER 2017; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 40% OVER 2017; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – ERICK GEORGIOU TAKES OVER AS CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $150.28 million. The firm offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It has a 13.35 P/E ratio. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs.

More notable recent Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Points Announces TSX Approval of Share Repurchase – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Points International to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Points International Has A Very Attractive Business Model – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Points International Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:PCOM – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Points Named 9th Best Workplace In Canada – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Points International Ltd. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 6.91 million shares or 4.08% more from 6.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Lp accumulated 0.01% or 20,592 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 54,470 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 28,613 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,272 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Liability Com. Morgan Stanley owns 29,566 shares. 761,327 were reported by Rice Hall James Assocs Limited. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd has 0% invested in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Weber Alan W reported 20,000 shares. Intact Inv holds 0.07% or 117,000 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Co (Trc) has 0% invested in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) for 498 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 47,055 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability stated it has 764,930 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 25,642 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.19M are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Dillon & Associate owns 48,915 shares. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hartford Investment Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 52,933 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corp reported 24,850 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.4% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fiduciary holds 79,373 shares. Nuance Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 0.39% or 112,121 shares. 13,892 were accumulated by Orrstown Fincl Svcs. Texas Yale invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 77,515 are owned by Huntington Bank. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 40,904 shares. Mariner Ltd Co has 475,964 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd accumulated 19,743 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 3.79% above currents $74.38 stock price. Sysco had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13.