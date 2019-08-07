Cambridge Financial Group Boosted By $111.90 Million Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding; Jaffray Companies Piper (PJC) Has 1.53 Sentiment

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased Texas Instruments (TXN) stake by 1.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Financial Group Inc acquired 1,055 shares as Texas Instruments (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Cambridge Financial Group Inc holds 57,970 shares with $6.15B value, up from 56,915 last quarter. Texas Instruments now has $111.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.03. About 2.03 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call

Jaffray Companies Piper (PJC) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 72 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 47 sold and trimmed equity positions in Jaffray Companies Piper. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 10.68 million shares, down from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Jaffray Companies Piper in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 40 Increased: 50 New Position: 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Partners invested in 34,122 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc owns 19,872 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. American State Bank invested in 5,879 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Beacon Financial Gru Incorporated has invested 0.27% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 1,898 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 3,899 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd accumulated 3,183 shares. Willis Inv Counsel holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 91,065 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.37% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mackay Shields Ltd reported 0.2% stake. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Llc holds 2,118 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Co Limited Com accumulated 4,193 shares. 145,299 are held by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Roundview Ltd Liability Company holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 20,076 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.36% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Among 9 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 24. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Robert W. Baird maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $10000 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $922,762 activity. XIE BING had sold 8,693 shares worth $922,762. CARP DANIEL A also sold $1.53M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Friday, February 8.

The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $72.1. About 36,318 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) has risen 1.69% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road; 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 26/03/2018 – ASLAN PHARMA TO OFFER ADS VIA LEERINK, PIPER, BTIG, CLSA, HC; 15/05/2018 – NTSB ISSUES INVESTIGATIVE UPDATE ON PIPER IN-FLIGHT BREAKUP; 27/03/2018 – Accord Project Announces New Members in Major International Law Firms Ashurst, DLA Piper, Fasken, Orrick and Simmons & Simmons; 05/03/2018 VALEANT: PIPER SAYS INSUFFICIENT DIFFERENTIATION, AVAILABILITY OF GENERICS, BRAND COMPETITION, HEAVY PAYER CONTRACTING RENDER LONGER-TERM TARGETS UNREALISTIC; 19/04/2018 – Art Review: Adrian Piper: The Thinking Canvas; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc; 26/04/2018 – JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC – DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.0557 PER SHARE

Hartline Investment Corp holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies for 50,000 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc owns 58,472 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 0.74% invested in the company for 140,157 shares. The Germany-based Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has invested 0.59% in the stock. Systematic Financial Management Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 237,098 shares.

