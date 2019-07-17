Cambridge Financial Group Boosted Ansys (ANSS) Stake By $55.73 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Boosted By $712,440 Its Kimco Rlty (KIM) Position

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased Ansys (ANSS) stake by 0.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Financial Group Inc acquired 305 shares as Ansys (ANSS)’s stock rose 7.99%. The Cambridge Financial Group Inc holds 37,338 shares with $6.82B value, up from 37,033 last quarter. Ansys now has $17.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $209.74. About 256,640 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) stake by 100.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa acquired 39,580 shares as Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 79,038 shares with $1.46 million value, up from 39,458 last quarter. Kimco Rlty Corp now has $7.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 1.96 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 26.82% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ansys had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 1 by Wedbush. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the shares of ANSS in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 28.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity. THURK MICHAEL also sold $601,060 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Monday, February 11.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) stake by 14,480 shares to 4,481 valued at $473,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) stake by 18,445 shares and now owns 40,136 shares. American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.