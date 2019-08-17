Cambridge Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Intel (INTC) by $320,279; Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake Has Raised by Crosslink Capital Inc

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15 million, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $150.6. About 414,973 shares traded or 1.78% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 6,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 46,462 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 52,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 19.65 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q EPS 93c; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 – V5 Systems to Showcase Market-Ready IoT Technology at Intel Partner Connect 2018; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4,182 shares to 75,621 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,970 shares, and cut its stake in Formfactor (NASDAQ:FORM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prns owns 24,100 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Los Angeles Capital And Equity reported 54,491 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cap Impact Advsrs Lc owns 0.65% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 14,425 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 146,990 are owned by Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Company. Highbridge Cap Management Llc reported 22,700 shares. Da Davidson And Com accumulated 1,549 shares or 0% of the stock. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.9% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 194,276 shares. Eaton Vance holds 101,808 shares. Brant Point Inv Ltd Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 13,000 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership reported 65,500 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 13,927 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp reported 246,616 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.85 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

