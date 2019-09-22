Cambridge Advisors Trimmed Its Cerner (CERN) Position by $321,200; Stock Rose; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Share Value Rose While Marietta Investment Partners Decreased Its Position by $477,296

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 2,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 60,474 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.17M, down from 63,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $219.66. About 1.99M shares traded or 69.99% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 35,340 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, down from 39,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 1.72 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 45.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $304.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 10,302 shares to 77,490 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 14,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 567,578 shares. 190,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.44% or 113,020 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Global Mgmt Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.07% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Eqis Cap Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Notis accumulated 3,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 653,347 shares in its portfolio. 29,480 are owned by Kornitzer Management Ks. Invesco stated it has 5.93 million shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Clean Yield Grp stated it has 2,500 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 26,576 shares. S&Co holds 51,774 shares.

Cambridge Advisors Inc, which manages about $259.03 million and $302.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 38,370 shares to 481,137 shares, valued at $39.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 6,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85M for 29.00 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.